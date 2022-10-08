For Caution or Adrenaline Rush? Why People Binge-Watch True Crime Shows

Twenty-three-year-old Varsha Singh, a media professional, started watching true crime shows back in her school days. She describes them as a stress buster that made her forget the immense pressure during her examinations.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Rujuta Thete, a fact-checker, started watching true crime shows in 2018 when, after watching a documentary series called Truth and Lies: The Family Manson, Netflix's algorithm started recommending more and more such shows to her.

But her interest gradually developed after she realised that it helped her become more aware of "the dangers in the world." She was pulled into it by the intrigue of how cases were solved, but more importantly, these shows gave her a glimpse into the minds of criminals.