When Forgotten Trauma Resurfaces: Why 'Repressed Memories' Matter

Have you ever experienced the sudden recollection of a traumatic or distressing incident which you had completely forgotten?

A memory pushed deep into the unconscious state, that suddenly emerges out of nowhere, and might make you wish there was an option of taking the Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind route. Let's talk about repressed memories.

"Repressed memories are memories that cannot be easily accessed by one’s conscious mind. The mind walls it off or ‘forgets’ it to ensure the safety of the person," Syeda Lameeya Parween, a counselling psychologist, tells FIT.