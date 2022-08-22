Dengue Fever: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention

Cases of dengue fever have risen in recent times and therefore, we thought to share information about dengue as many people would want to know the causes, symptoms, and treatment for the viral disease.

You can get dengue fever from the bite of a mosquito that carries one of four types of dengue virus (DENV). The virus is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions like Central and South America, Africa, parts of Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

Dengue isn’t contagious from person to person but it can be passed from a pregnant person to their unborn child. The severity of symptoms depends on the virus that the mosquito has transferred.

Research proves that nearly 400 million people get infected with dengue each year but most cases show no or fewer symptoms, making the diagnosis difficult.