Climate Change: Record-Breaking Extreme Weather Events Are Happening Worldwide

There has been a surge of extreme weather events worldwide.
(Photo: iStockphoto)
There has been a surge of extreme weather events worldwide-- heatwaves, flash floods, drought, forest fires, storms, and much more. Within only the last week, the world has seen an unprecedented rise in temperature in China, leading to one of the worst heatwaves the country has faced in the last 60 years.
Europe has experienced devastating wildfires across the continent and South Asia is undergoing a rampage of floods in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Many of these disastrous events have broken records of the decade, if not the century.
Internationally, climate experts and researchers have credited this rise in extreme weather events to Climate Change.
India suffered through a heatwave of 200 days, which was a whopping increase from 36 heatwave days last year. This has been the longest heatwave in the country's recorded past. Meanwhile, several states are reeling under devastating floods, while major Indian states like UP and Bihar are under in a drought-like state.
Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi witnessed "a heatwave to severe heat conditions," recording a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 19 April, making it the warmest day of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Last month Assam and Meghalaya faced the worst floods they have seen in the history of the states, the floods broke a 122 year old record. Caused by heavy rainfall, thousands of villages were overwhelmed and hundreds were displaced from their homes.
India has seen floods countrywide with Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and the North-eastern states. Odisha was struck by floods earlier this week and already over 200,000 people have been impacted. Himachal Pradesh was struck by flash floods earlier this month, which triggered landslides in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. Over 150 people were trapped in Lahul-Spiti.
Troops of Assam Rifles and SpearCorps Engineers during flood relief operations in Silchar, Assam on 2 Jul 2022.
Pakistan experienced over 60% more than its regular rainfall this monsoon season. This has led to flash floods and landslides. Over one million people have been affected by the torrential downpour and an estimated 580 deaths with thousands more displaced.
The three provinces of Pakistan-- Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh have been the worst affected. Over 40 people have died in Karachi due to heavy rainfall since July.
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a flooded area in Hyderabad, Pakistan.
Heavy rainfall set off a flash-flood in Afghanistan this week. Over 31 people were killed with dozens missing according to Taliban State-run news agency.
In the latter half of June, Bangladesh also experienced extreme torrential downpour and flash floods, leaving the north-eastern part of the country devasted. The flood-hit districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and left over fourteen thousand victims.
"Climate change will be bringing multiple different changes in different regions – which will lead to an increase in further warming. These changes will effect wetness and dryness, to winds, snow and ice, coastal areas and oceans," said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report in 2021.
Researchers from the University of Oxford, Imperial College London and the Victoria University of Wellington reviewed the impacts of five different types of extreme weather events and to what degree these damaging events could be attributed to human induced climate change.
The extent of the impacts are likely being underestimated by insurers, economists and governments.
For others, such as tropical cyclones, the paper shows that important differences exist between regions and the role that climate change plays in each event is more variable than for heatwaves.
According to a recent analysis:
71% of the 504 extreme weather events and trends that were studied were found to be made more likely or more severe by human-caused climate change.
9% of events or trends were made less likely or less severe by climate change, meaning 80% of all events experienced some human impact.
Of the 152 extreme heat events that have been assessed by scientists, 93% found that climate change made the event or trend more likely or more severe.
For the 126 rainfall or flooding events studied, 56% found human activity had made the event more likely or more severe. For the 81 drought events studied, it’s 68%.
This analysis 'Mapped: How climate change affects extreme weather around the world' was done by Carbon Brief in August, 2022.
China has been dealing with a triple whammy of flash floods, droughts as well as the worst heatwave the country has experienced in over sixty years. Temperatures have risen to over 44 degree Celsius in eight provinces.
This has caused the power supply in the country to be severely overexerted and has led to blackouts countrywide.
The heatwave has created a drought-like situation in the country leading to the Yangtze River drying up in many parts. China has now resorted to cloud seeding to induce rainfall.
Southern China has been severely affected by floods. Image used for representation only.
There has also been extreme flooding in South Korea. The torrential rains have led to the country seeing a month’s worth of downpour in only a few days.
There have been at least nine confirmed deaths and with many more injured or missing. It has been reported that the average temperature of the Korean Peninsula has risen 1.7 degree Celsius since 1912.
Central Asia has also been reeling from heatwave in Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, both countries breaking records in terms of temperature rise. This led to continuous power shortages
The United States has also been reporting a series of extreme weather events in multiple different States. On 10th August, 2022, Death Valley, California experienced a record-breaking flood. Severe rains caused damage to roadways, infrastructure and carried away vehicles.
Around 27th July, 2022, Kentucky underwent heavy rainfall that caused devasting floods across the Eastern parts of the state and led to a death toll of 38 with many still missing. There was grievous damaged to residential areas and mining town especially.
Wildfires have yet again started in California and Oregon. California wildfires are an annual occurrence in the United States, this year however, 14,000 hectares of forest was damaged and over 6,000 people displaced.
Coupled with months of below average rainfall, a heatwave sparked wildfires on July 19 – Britain’s hottest day ever – in places as far afield as Cornwall, Kent and Pembrokshire. Wildfires also gave the London Fire Brigade its busiest day since the second world war.
(Image used for representation only.)
July 2022 saw the United Kingdom suffering through a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius. The heatwave led to surge of fires countrywide, causing damages to multiple residential areas and created a drought-like situation in many parts of the country.
Wildfires have run rampant in Western Europe, with 19 countries reported to be in extreme danger from the flames. Portugal, Spain and France bearing the brunt of the fires. Over 659,541 hectares have burned down according to data from the European Forest Fire Information system.