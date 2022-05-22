Assam Floods: 18 Dead Across 31 Districts, Nearly 7 lakh Affected
The number of districts affected by flood and landslides have gone up to 31, out of 33 total districts in the state.
Assam is reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers with lakhs being affected. The total death toll in the state has risen to 18 across 31 districts, according to bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Flood relief operations by the Army, Air Force, NDRF and Assam government have been going on and those stranded are being evacuated.
The number of people hit by the calamity has now decreased marginally to 6,80,118 lakh from 7,11,905. However, the number of districts affected by flood and landslides have gone up to 31, out of 33 total districts in the state.
Nearly 75,000 people who have been affected by the severe floods have taken shelter in 282 relief camps. Along with this, 214 relief distribution centres are also are operational, according to the NDTV.
The Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon district, Disang river at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, and Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above danger level according to the the Central Water Commisison (CWC) bulletin on Saturday, 21 May.
Schools have been shut down and government authorities are airdropping food in areas affected by the floods.
Due to landslies and waterlogging, train services have also been affected with several being cancelled. In the hilly areas, trains have been suspended for over a week now due to landslides and damaged tracks.
Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet has decided to start flight services between Guwahati and Silchar for a subsidised rate of Rs 3,000, to mitigate the gap caused due to floods and landslides in Barak valley and Dima Hasao, Times of India reported.
(This copy contains inputs from NDTV, PTI)
