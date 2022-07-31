More Than 500 Volunteers Come to Help Flood-Hit Residents of Fujairah, Dubai
This is the highest amount of rainfall that has been recorded for the month of July in the UAE in the past 27 years.
Over 500 volunteers have registered through the National Volunteering Platform to help residents Fujairah, Dubai which has been affected by heavy flooding, the Ministry of Community Development said on Saturday, 30 July.
The volunteers are reportedly coordinating with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Emirates Red Crescent, Ministry of Interior, Emirates Foundation, Fujairah Municipality and Fujairah Department of Public Works.
They have also completed 1,300 calls with senior citizens and other residents affected by floods in the eastern regions. The area around Fujairah port has recorded 234.9mm of rainfall between 26-27 July, according to a Gulf News report published on 28 July.
This is the highest amount of rainfall that has been recorded for the month of July in the United Arab Emirates for the past 27 years, a spokesperson from the National Centre of Meteorology stated on Thursday.
Other parts of the city that experienced heavy rainfall since Tuesday include: Masafi that received a total of 212.7mm of rain; Fujairah Industrial Area 187.9mm; Kalba 112.2mm and Al Farfar 104.2mm, according to Gulf News.
Sunday’s weather is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear in the morning.
(With inputs from Gulf News and Khaleej Times.)
