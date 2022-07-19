As Europe Battles Heatwaves, Hottest-Ever Temperature Recorded in the UK
The mercury rose to 39.1 degrees Celsius, while the country's previous all-time record high of 38.7 Celsius.
The mercury rose to 39.1 degrees Celsius in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 19 July, in the southern town of Charlwood, according to the Met Office weather service.
"A temperature of 39.1°C has provisionally been recorded at Charlwood, Surrey If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office tweeted.
The country's previous all-time high of 38.7 Celsius was recorded in 2019.
This comes after the UK's warmest night ever, with temperatures in some areas remaining above 25 degrees Celsius from Monday to Tuesday.
After Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning covering a big chunk of England, Network Rail warned people to not travel. Power cuts were also reported across Yorkshire, the BBC reported.
