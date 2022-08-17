Drought: Heavy Rain Might Be a Serious Problem for the UK’s Parched Landscape

The UK’s water system relies on autumn and winter rains to replenish reservoirs that become depleted during periods of peak demand in the summer. So the sustained period of low annual rainfall has exacerbated the impact on river and reservoir water levels this year.

The current situation has not just been caused by a lack of rain however. This summer has been hot – really hot at times. The UK broke its temperature record, exceeding 39°C for the first time, only to be broken again on the same day, as temperatures passed 40°C.

Such extreme heat has greatly amplified the impact of reduced rainfall. Water use and evaporation rates are up. Not only are we receiving less water, we are both using and losing more too.