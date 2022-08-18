'Anti-Caste Activist Won't Touch a Dalit': Kerala Court in Civic Chandran's Bail

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: The Quint)
Former judges, politicians, and netizens, have all been outraged by the recent observations made by Judge S Krishnakumar of the Kozhikode District Sessions Court in the bail hearings of Civic Chandran – a well-known activist, writer and former Maoist – in two sexual harassment cases.
First Case: A Dalit writer complained to the police that Chandran had tried to kiss her on her neck and outraged her modesty on 17 April.
Second Case: A woman alleged that Chandran sexually harassed her in 2020 at a poetry camp at Kozhikode’s Nandi beach.
While the outrage was triggered by the observations (in the second case) that the offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted when the woman is wearing a "sexually provocative dress," the judge had also said this in the 2 August order while granting bail to Chandran:
“The accused is a reformist and is engaged in social activities…and he is against the caste system...In such a circumstance it is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of scheduled caste.”
Citing Chandran’s “no knowledge” of her caste, the court said that charges under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act will not stand against the accused.
According to the bail order, Chandran met the woman in Koyilandy on 17 April this year. He allegedly said, “I want to kiss the back of your neck,” which he then proceeded to do as per the woman.
While granting bail, the court also noted that while Chandran was “74,” the woman has a “well-built body and aged 42” and is “taller” than Chandran.
“Considering his age and poor health condition,” the order said that it cannot be believed that the accused kissed her on the back of her head without her consent, Newslaundry reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)