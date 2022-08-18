J&K May Get 25 Lakh New Voters Including Outsiders, Mehbooba and Omar Hit Out

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, an official said on Wednesday, 17 August.

The announcement by the Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar drew angry reaction from former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who attacked the Union government, saying this will not help the Bharatiya Janata Party when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting at his residence on Monday, 22 August at 11 am, to deliberate on the issue.