2,000 Firefighters, 17 Choppers Deployed As Wildfire Rages On in California
Over 6,000 people have been evacuated and at least 10 properties have been destroyed.
A massive wildfire continued to expand in California on Sunday, 24 July, with more than 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters deployed against the Oak Fire, which had broken out on Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
Two days since the wildfire began, it has already consumed more than 14,200 acres (5,750 hectares) and remained zero percent contained, the report said, adding that heat combined with low humidity would "hamper" efforts on Sunday.
CAL FIRE's report added, "Extreme drought conditions have led to critical fuel moisture levels.”
Meanwhile, over 6,000 people have been evacuated and at least 10 properties have been destroyed with thousands more threatened by the fire.
California Governor Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County on Saturday, citing "conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property," AFP reported.
Around 100 million Americans from New York City to Las Vegas were under heat warnings last week as temperatures rose well above 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), as part of glaring evidence of extreme weather made worse by climate change.
(With inputs from AFP.)
