2,000 Firefighters, 17 Choppers Deployed As Wildfire Rages On in California

A massive wildfire continued to expand in California on Sunday, 24 July, with more than 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters deployed against the Oak Fire, which had broken out on Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Two days since the wildfire began, it has already consumed more than 14,200 acres (5,750 hectares) and remained zero percent contained, the report said, adding that heat combined with low humidity would "hamper" efforts on Sunday.

CAL FIRE's report added, "Extreme drought conditions have led to critical fuel moisture levels.”