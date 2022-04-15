Another Heatwave Sweeps Delhi & Neighbouring States, May Last 5 Days: IMD

"The maximum temperatures over northwest India regions would rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next four days," the IMD said in its bulletin on Friday.

The third heatwave of the season in this region comes merely three days after the last one had waned, leading to prolonged hot and dry weather over the northern states.

Delhi on Monday had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The temperature in the national capital had dropped on Tuesday as the heatwave abated, giving the residents some respite from the scorching heat.