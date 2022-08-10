What Did India Really Get from Latest Parliament Session? Only Chaos & Confusion

Angry protests, constant disruptions and prolonged slogan-shouting by enraged Opposition members have, over the years, become a regular feature of Parliament. And the recently-concluded Monsoon Session was no different. These same scenes were enacted once again in both Houses as a belligerent Opposition went on the warpath both inside and outside Parliament to press its demand for a discussion on price rise.

The government resisted initially and though the debate did take place eventually, the noise and the fury refused to die down. The unprecedented suspension of as many as 23 opposition MPs from both Houses did not help in bridging the gap between the two sides. As a result, this session recorded the lowest productivity since 2019 and was adjourned two days before schedule.