Parliament Live: Oppn Protests ‘Misuse of Agencies’, LS Adjourned Till 2 pm
Catch all the live updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters the 14th day, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am on Thursday, 4 August.
Congress MPs raised the issue of misuse of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the sealing of the office of Young India on Wednesday in both the Houses of the Parliament.
During the proceedings on Wednesday, the National Anti-Doping Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021, which sought to provide protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority, was withdrawn by the government on Wednesday after a parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.
Opposition slammed the ruling government during a discussion on inflation and price rise in both the Houses this week.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the issue of inflation in Rajya Sabha, and said that there had been no collapse of the Indian rupee
On Monday, Sitharaman addressed the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha, and said that there was no question of India falling into recession
The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, on Monday
The Rajya Sabha on Monday also passed the Weapon of Mass Destruction Bill
'Won't Be Scared': Kharge Speaks on ED Summons in RS
"I received ED summon, they called me at 12.30pm. I want to abide by law, but is it right for them to summon when Parliament is in session? Is it right for Police to gherao residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? We won't be scared, we'll fight," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said.
‘Govt Trying To Have Airbags for Rear Passengers in Cars’: Nitin Gadkari in LS
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, "As of now, two airbags compulsory (in cars). There are no airbags for rear passengers. Our department is trying to have airbags for rear passengers too so that their lives can be saved. A proposal is under consideration, and government will try to make a decision soon."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.