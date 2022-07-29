Parliament Live: Suspended Oppn MPs Stage Overnight Protest, Set To Clock 50 Hrs

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11 am on Friday, 29 July.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs suspended from the two Houses this week are holding a 50-hour-long relay protest inside the Parliament premises. Braving mosquitoes and the heat, five suspended MPs, including the Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, spent the night at the entrance of the Parliament complex.

TMC's Dola Sen and Santanu Sen were present at the site till post-midnight.

Since the Parliament session began last week, both the Houses have witnessed frequent adjournments as the Opposition has continued to protest, demanding a discussion on issues such as inflation, the hike in GST prices, and the suspension of 24 MPs.