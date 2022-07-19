Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Opposition To Raise Issue of Price Rise Today
Catch all the live updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 19 July, for the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore has said that the Opposition, led by the Congress party, will raise the issue of price hike in Parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday, 18 July, the two Houses were adjourned following sloganeering and disruption by Opposition MPs over the issues of price rise and GST.
Addressing the media, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the members of Parliament to work together towards making the session as productive and fruitful as possible.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session
On the first day of the Monsoon Session, voting was held for the post of president at the Parliament House
Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday
AAP's Raghav Chadha Demands Discussion on Centre's New MSP Committee
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension of business notice in the House, demanding a discussion on the committee on Minimum Support Price constituted by the Government of India.
The government on Monday had announced the formation of a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.
Opposition Will Raise Issue of 'Intolerable' Increase in Prices Today: Congress MP
Manickam Tagore has said that the Opposition, led by the Congress party, will raise the issue of price hike in Parliament on Tuesday.
"Today the Opposition led by the Congress will demand discussion on urgent issue of continuing, intolerable increase in prices of essential commodities, Hope Parliament works and discuss people issues. Whether government wants to ran the house sincerely? will they accept discussion," he said in a tweet.
In Lok Sabha, MP Submits Adjournment Notice Over NEET Harassment Incident
RSP MP NK Premachandran has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "the incident of forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during NEET examination in Kollam yesterday."
