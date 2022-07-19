Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Opposition To Raise Issue of Price Rise Today

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 19 July, for the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore has said that the Opposition, led by the Congress party, will raise the issue of price hike in Parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday, 18 July, the two Houses were adjourned following sloganeering and disruption by Opposition MPs over the issues of price rise and GST.

Addressing the media, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the members of Parliament to work together towards making the session as productive and fruitful as possible.