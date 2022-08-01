Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Discussion on Price Rise To Be Held in LS
Catch all the live updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am on Monday, 1 August.
A discussion on price rise, under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha, is finally scheduled to be held on Monday.
Opposition MPs suspended from the two Houses held a 50-hour-long relay protest on Parliament premises last week.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs had erupted in protest and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi over the contentious 'Rashtrapatni' remark made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs had demanded an apology from the BJP for heckling Gandhi in Parliament on Thursday.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
23 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition – including seven from the TMC and three from the AAP – were suspended from the proceedings of Parliament for the previous week
Four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session last Monday
A shouting match ensued in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Union Minister Smriti Irani attacking Sonia Gandhi over a Congress leader's alleged derogatory remarks against President Murmu
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
Adjournment Motion Notice Over Alleged Attempts To 'Topple' Jharkhand Govt
Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged attempts of the BJP to "topple" the government in Jharkhand.
Suspension of Business Notice Over 'Reduced Work Allocation Under MGNREGS'
CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "reduced work allocation under MGNREGS this year despite high demand for work."
Zero-Hour Notice Over Unemployment and Inflation
Congress MP Amar Singh gave a zero-hour notice in Lok Sabha over unemployment, inflation, fuel price, and RRB waiting list.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
09:58 AM, 01 AugAdjournment Motion Notice Over Alleged Attempts To 'Topple' Jharkhand Govt
09:58 AM, 01 AugZero-Hour Notice Over 'Agnipath' Recruitment Scheme
09:58 AM, 01 AugRaghav Chadha Gives Suspension Notice on MSP, Withdrawal of Cases on Farmers
09:58 AM, 01 AugSuspension of Business Notice Over Gujarat’s Hooch Tragedy
09:58 AM, 01 AugDiscussion on Price Rise To Be Held in LS on Monday