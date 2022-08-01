Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Discussion on Price Rise To Be Held in LS

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am on Monday, 1 August.

A discussion on price rise, under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha, is finally scheduled to be held on Monday.

Opposition MPs suspended from the two Houses held a 50-hour-long relay protest on Parliament premises last week.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs had erupted in protest and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi over the contentious 'Rashtrapatni' remark made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs had demanded an apology from the BJP for heckling Gandhi in Parliament on Thursday.