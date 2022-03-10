UP Elections: How SP-RLD Regained Lost Support in Western Districts

In 2017, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) fought separately, and a key issue was the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. The assembly elections also took place against the backdrop of demonetisation and surgical strikes against a terror camp in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was successfully able to spin the demonetisation issue as one of ‘poor versus rich’, the surgical strikes were used to whip up an anti-Pakistan mood that got translated into an anti-Muslim mood on the ground. For these two parties, it was a virtual wipeout, with the RLD winning just a single seat.

This time, in 2022, while the BJP has again gained a more-than-comfortable majority in Uttar Pradesh, at the time of writing this article, the SP-RLD-led combine was leading in at least a third of the seats in this region. While this is considerably less than these two parties had hoped for, it is certainly an improvement from 2017.