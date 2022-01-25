Ground Report: Hindutva or Farmers' Issues — What's Driving the Jats of West UP?

A turn at almost every corner in Muzaffarnagar invariably leads to a group of farmers huddled together, sitting on wooden charpais, against their green and expansive sugarcane fields. The Jat farmers of the region see the UP elections as an opportunity to set right what they see as "wrongs committed on them".

But they are divided on what issue they are most upset about - the 2013 Muzaffarnagar violence, the death of farmers at the farmers' protest or the constant struggle regarding sugarcane prices.

One section of farmers term CM Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as "unequivocally satisfying" praise the Narendra Modi government for "listening to them" and repealing the farm laws eventually.

"The law and order was horrible under the Samajwadi Party. But no thuggery is allowed here anymore."

It’s not until you mention the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that they open up about what they mean by 'law and order'.