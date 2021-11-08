5 Years After Demonetisation, Corruption & Black Money Are as Good as Ever

“To break the grip of corruption and black money”, the Prime Minister declared on 8 November 2016 which took the nation by a complete surprise, “we have decided that the five hundred rupee and thousand rupee currency notes presently in use will no longer be legal tender from midnight tonight”.

Calling the demonetisation a ‘mahayagna’ in the “fight against corruption, black money, fake notes and terrorism”, the Prime Minister called upon every citizen to participate in that “Imandari ka Utsav” (festival of honesty) and “Pramanikta ka Parv” (celebration of authenticity).

This was the movement for “purifying” the country, the Prime Minister asserted.