Mirzapur's Muslim Carpet Makers & Hindu Brass Artisans Face A Common Crisis

The district of Mirzapur in east UP became a household name due to the eponymous superhit web series starring Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. Amidst the crime drama, you saw the characters engaged in Mirzapur's age-old cottage industry - the carpet or kaleen trade. But what about Mirzapur's actual Kaleen Bhaiyas, and their woes this election season?

With their trade facing a massive downturn, the proverbial carpet has been pulled out from under the feet of Mirzapur's carpet artisans.

Another traditional industry which Mirzapur is reputed for — brassware — is also losing its shine.