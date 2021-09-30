Rage, Bias, Grief: Why Death That Triggered Muzaffarnagar Riots Remains Unsolved

As Salim enters, settles himself on the cot, and begins to speak, he points to the sky and says, "Allah ki taakat bohut badi taakat hai. Allah se mujhe yakeen hai aur bharosa hai, ke Allah mujhe insaaf dega, zaroor dega. Ek din mera bhi aayega. (Allah's strength is immense. I trust and believe in Allah. That he will give me justice, definitely will. My day will also come.)" He breaks down.

Salim restlessly fidgets with the beedis kept next to him and sways back and forth on the cot like he has a lot to say.

He is indignant about the manner in which the case of his son has progressed. When asked why he feels so, he says instantly, "Pakshpaat kiya police ne. Khulla kiya. (The police engaged in biased behavior, openly)," and continues to outline various reasons why his distrust of the police has only grown over the last eight years.

Salim's alleges that his first betrayal from the police came when the police registered the FIR of Gaurav and Sachin's death before Shahnawaz's case. This was despite him claiming that it was him who had reported and filed the complaint first. The accused have rejected this claim.

"Secondly, I had named six others in my complaint, but the police filed a closure report against them," he said. Not only was Salim a complainant in the case, but also an eyewitness to his son's lynching.

Before continuing to tell this reporter about what he saw on 27 August 2013, he adds, "I would like to share that I have had a problem with the media. Over the years... I say something to them and they constantly twist and change its meaning." He indicates that he expects this reporter will not do the same. After being assured that would not happen this time around, he takes a breather and continues.