'80 vs 20' Remark, Hijab Row: Yogi's Tell-All Interview Amid UP Polls 2nd Phase

Elaborating on his remarks against Kerala and West Bengal that raked up a political storm, Adityanath said that unlike the two states, UP did not see any post-poll violence.

"The first phase of Assembly elections concluded peacefully. Was there any incident of violence in UP? Earlier, riots took place, anarchy prevailed and hooliganism was at its peak. Do polls happen in Bengal as peacefully?" he said.

He further said that barbarism was unleashed on BJP workers in the last Bengal Assembly polls, booths were captured and hundreds were killed and that similar incidents took place Kerala too.

"There was a lot of violence and political killings in both these states. Did it happen in UP?" he added.