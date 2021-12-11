Farmers' Protest Ends: A Story of Struggle and Solidarity

"We haven't just won Dilli, we have won over the hearts of people," says Arjun Singh, a farmer from Haryana as he unwinds the nylon stings that hold the tarpauline over his tent.

Arjun and his fellow farmers who have been protesting at three main sites around Delhi—Tikri Border, Singhu Border and Ghazipur border, for over 15 months are now going home.