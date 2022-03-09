Interactive | How Anti-Muslim Hate in UP Has Grown Exponentially Since 2017

Through our research, we recorded 418 anti-Muslim acts in UP since the lynching of Mohd. Akhlaq in September 2015.
(Photo: The Quint)
Since the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a wide range of attacks on Muslims - ranging from hate crimes and hate speeches, to the targeting of food habits and religious practices.
We have tried to document and classify these cases to give an idea of how rampant and systemic communal prejudice has become in the state.
Our research is a collection of verified media reports, government data, and records from the which were further corroborated by news reports.
We have listed a range of Islamophobic acts, including instances of violence, policies targeting Muslims, attacks based on religious identity, hate speeches, false accusations, calls for economic and social boycotts, and instances of intimidation.