Interactive | How Anti-Muslim Hate in UP Has Grown Exponentially Since 2017

The data shows a sharp spike in anti-Muslim acts in UP from 2017, when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.
Zijah Sherwani & Meghnad Bose
The Quint Lab
Published:

Through our research, we recorded 418 anti-Muslim acts in UP since the lynching of Mohd. Akhlaq in September 2015.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Through our research, we recorded 418 anti-Muslim acts in UP since the lynching of Mohd. Akhlaq in September 2015.</p></div>

Since the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in 2015, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a wide range of attacks on Muslims - ranging from hate crimes and hate speeches, to the targeting of food habits and religious practices.

We have tried to document and classify these cases to give an idea of how rampant and systemic communal prejudice has become in the state.

Through our research, we documented 418 acts of anti-Muslim hate in UP since Akhlaq’s lynching in September 2015. From mob violence to attacks on religious identity, the data shows a sharp spike in anti-Muslim acts since 2017, when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

Our research is a collection of verified media reports, government data, and records from the DOTO (Documentation of the Oppressed) database which were further corroborated by news reports.

We have listed a range of Islamophobic acts, including instances of violence, policies targeting Muslims, attacks based on religious identity, hate speeches, false accusations, calls for economic and social boycotts, and instances of intimidation.

Also ReadGraphic Novel: Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya – One Year of UP's Anti-Conversion Law

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT