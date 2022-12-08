Post MCD Defeat & Before 2024, Will Delhi BJP Work Towards a Stronger Comeback?

Firstly, had the BJP Delhi unit not gotten the Central Govt to unify the three erstwhile Corporations into one, the BJP would still have had at least the East Delhi Municipal Corporation under its control.

A similarly intelligent thought had also engulfed the erstwhile Late Smt Sheila Dikshit Delhi Govt in 2012 who had convinced the then UPA Central Govt to trifurcate the till- then-unified MCD in its bid to win control in at least some but had gone on to lose all three which had led the erudite Late Mr Arun Jaitely to famously remark that thanks to the Congress, instead of one, we shall now have three Mayors in Delhi.

Had the BJP's Delhi Unit with three Corporations under it not reversed this decision and followed the suggestions of Mr Jaitely, they would have still had at least one Mayor. Therefore, those State Govts or Party Units who are underconfident of public support at local levels due to lacklustre performances or have tried to be smart by half, have repeatedly tried to tinker with the Civic structure of the Capital only to bite the dust.