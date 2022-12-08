ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Celebrations in Full Swing After BJP Victory in Gujarat

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a seventh straight victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a historic lead in Gujarat as counting of votes continued on Thursday, 8 December. Trends suggest that the saffron party may see its highest win ever in Gujarat.

