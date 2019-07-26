Sheila Dikshit’s Last Drive on Barapullah: A Road She Fought For

In the last two years, she made a habit of going out on a drive to the various projects of her government. Perhaps, that was her reconciliation; perhaps she drew satisfaction from seeing what she had accomplished for the city she loved. She would go to the Signature Bridge and would get upset to see the debris in the river bed. ‘Beta, any news on Metro, phase 4’, she would ask. She would feel helpless. She would get restless. She would feel deeply distressed at seeing the lack of maintenance of the infrastructure, as if someone were defacing a painting, right before the artist.

Sheila Dikshit had an equanimity in her demeanour that did not get visibly affected by victory or defeat. But, deep inside her heart she could not reconcile to the campaign run against her government. She could not comprehend the reason for the 2013 verdict. Why would people defeat a government that had completely transformed the city, just for a promise of a better government? Why would a fast and smooth moving vehicle be abruptly abandoned mid way in favour of a promise of a better car? Perhaps, where she now is, Sheila Dikshit will have better reconciliation than those of us here.

Bon Voyage, Ma’am.

(The writer is the national spokesperson of the Congress party. He tweets @Pawankhera.