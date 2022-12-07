MCD Election Results: BJP Increased Its Vote Share Even in Defeat. 5 Reasons Why

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have lost the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but the party did manage to showcase its resilience in Delhi politics.

The BJP's vote share actually increased compared to the previous MCD election. In 2017, the BJP is estimated to have secured around 37 percent of the total valid votes. This is an estimate because in 2017, it was a trifurcated MCD - divided into the East, South and North corporations.

This time the BJP's vote share has actually increased to about 39 percent, a rise of 2 percentage points.

Increasing its vote share even after 15 years of being in power is no small achievement.