Why Is BJP Leading in Gujarat's Tribal Belt, a Long-Time Congress Stronghold?

The Congress party appears to have lost its hold over the tribal belt of Gujarat, which has traditionally been the party’s stronghold, with the BJP leading in most of the state’s Adivasi seats. Gujarat has a substantial tribal population comprising 15 percent of the state and is spread across a dozen of its eastern districts.

There are 27 tribal reserved seats in Gujarat of the total 182. The Congress had won 15 of the 27 tribal seats in the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP had won just eight and the Congress' then ally Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) had won two seats. But the trend seems to have reversed this time around.

The BJP is leading in 21 of the 27 tribal seats in the state.