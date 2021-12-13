Gurugram Namaz Row: Can Permission for New Mosques Solve the Dispute?

Last Friday (10 December), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told mediapersons in Gurugram, “The tradition of offering namaz in the open cannot be tolerated, but an amicable solution will be found to it. We will try to find how they can get back the encroached Waqf Board land, or they can offer namaz at their homes. We will not allow any confrontation. Some decision was reached after the talks, but the designated places have been withdrawn. We will approach the matter in a fresh manner.” The Chief Minister added that all religious activities should be confined to religious places only.

On 4 December, a video shared widely on social media showed the hooliganism by the protesters trying to disrupt namaz. The refrain was, “There shall be no namaz here”. Muslims exercised restraint, and the police, for a change, controlled the hooligans well without resorting to the use of force to disperse them. Namaz was offered amidst the ruckus.