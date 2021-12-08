Gurugram Muslim Council Rejects ‘Suspicious’ Deal, Will Continue To Offer Namaz

Asking how “a handful of Maulvis” could claim to represent the Muslim population in Gurugram, the council stated, “Who has given this right to a very small fringe and discredited group to represent hundreds of Maulvis and thousands of Muslim community members?”

The delegation, which submitted the memorandum included members of the Gurugram Muslim Council and several imams, including Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, president, Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, Gurugram, and Muslim Ekta Manch chairman Hazi Shahzad Khan.