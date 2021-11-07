In ‘Maximum City’ Gurugram, BJP Shows How ‘Maximum Hate’ Has Blinded India

When the by-election results were coming out, when Pentagon was releasing a report exposing Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh, when India was tumbling down on the Global Hunger Index, our constitutional values were getting redefined and our civilisational wisdom was getting undermined by a bunch of lumpens who belong to the ‘wrong-wing’ ecosystem.

By raking up the issue of namaz at public places in Gurugram, some 35-odd kilometres from the Prime Minister’s residence, Modi’s foot soldiers were trampling upon something we as a country have been proud of.