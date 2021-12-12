Namaz Disruptions & Anti-Muslim Chants: The Making of Gurugram's Hateful Fridays

Najim Ali is a 28-year-old migrant worker from Moradabad who earns his daily bread in Gurugram. He was recounting to us how he and other Muslims were prevented from offering namaz at their usual open site in Sector 37 because hundreds of Hindutva protesters had occupied the entire place, determined to not allow any Muslims to read their namaz at that site.

A frustrated Najim added, "Is there any religion which stops people from doing puja or reading namaz? Does Ram ask us to not read namaz, or does Allah ask one to not go to a temple? We come here to offer namaz just on Friday, not even daily."

It was at this point in the interview that Hindutva protesters disrupted our conversation and began shouting at Najim.

The situation escalated quickly. Antarpal, a Hindutva protester screamed at Najim, "This is our birthplace, we will stay here."

Najim: This is our birthplace too!

Antarpal: How is this your birthplace?

Najim: Our ancestors have died here.

Antarpal: What ancestors? Which Mohammad Ghori has died here?