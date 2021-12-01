Gurugram Namaz Row: Complaint Against Hindu Leaders Over Provocative Speeches

A Muslim group on Tuesday, 30 November, filed a complaint against three leaders of Hindu right-wing groups for allegedly making inflammatory speeches over Friday namaz in open spaces in Gurugram, an issue that has been making headlines for over a month.

In the complaint submitted to Deepak Saharan, DCP West Gurugram, the Jamait Ulama-i-Hind alleged that several Hindu right-wing leaders have deliberately been making provocative statements over the matter in an attempt to spread disharmony. The police is yet to turn the complaint into a First Information Report (FIR).

The complaint comes amid protests and disruptions of Friday prayers by the Muslim community by citizens and Hindu right-wing groups at multiple locations, including Sector 12, Sector 47, and Sector 37, among others.