For the ‘Reformed’ RSS and Bhagwat, Muslims Are Indians Only If They’re Hindus

A headline on Tuesday, September 7, was bemusing. Reading a report with the header “Sensible Muslim leaders must oppose extremism: Mohan Bhagwat” triggered this sense.

The text cited details of a speech delivered by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, a day earlier at a lavish hotel in Mumbai — presumably the only venue where the ‘sensible’ gather.

Several questions were a natural upshot of these words, undoubtedly a sagely advice. To begin with, why should the onus of countering extremism only lie at the door of Muslims? Should not people of other communities, most importantly the majority Hindu community, be asked by the head of the RSS to raise their voice against violent, or even not so aggressive, behaviour against a community or the state? After all, the organisation is self-avowedly committed to strengthening Hindu society and the nation. Wouldn’t these two be reinforced if everyone in the majority community decided to refrain from taking recourse to such action?