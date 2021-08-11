RSS Strong Supporter of Caste-Based Reservation: Gen Secy Dattatreya Hosabale
The RSS leader extended the organisation's support for caste-based reservation, calling it a 'historical necessity.'
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday, 10 July, said that the organisation is a strong supporter of caste-based reservation, stating that the provision is a "historical necessity".
Addressing the audience at the launch of a book titled Makers of Modern Dalit History, Hosabale said "History of India is not different from the history from Dalits. Without their history, India’s history is incomplete," news agency PTI reported.
“When we discuss the various aspects of SC and ST sections of society, invariably certain aspects come to fore such as reservation. My organisation and I have been strong supporters of reservation for decades. When there were anti-reservation protests in many campuses, we passed a resolution and organised a seminar in Patna in support of reservation.”RSS General Secretary Dattratreya Hosabale, as quoted by PTI
“It should continue as long as there is inequality being experienced by a particular section of society,” he said about reservation at the event organised by India Foundation, PTI reported.
The RSS general secretary further stated that reservation and reconciliation between different sections of the society should go hand in hand, observing that reservation as a tool for “affirmative action".
Dattatreya Hosabale was elected as the sarkaryavah (general secretary) of the RSS on 20 March this year, replacing Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi – who held the position for 12 years, since 2009.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.