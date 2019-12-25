RSS Regards 130 Cr People of India as Hindu Society: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said.

"Entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society," he said.

When Sangh says Hindu, it includes those who believe India is their motherland, love India, its people, water, land, animals and forests and reflects in their lives, the country’s great traditions and culture, in which the whole creation is looked at with friendliness and their welfare is cared for, he said.