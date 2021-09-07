Congress Created Discord; Hindus and Muslims Must Work Together: Mohan Bhagwat

Further, Bhagwat claimed that the basis of Indian unity is “our motherland and its glorious tradition” and went on to say:



"The ancestors of Hindus and Muslims living in India are the same… From our point of view, the word Hindu is a symbol of motherland, ancestors and heritage of Indian culture. Hindu is neither a caste nor a linguistic noun, but it is the name of a tradition guiding the development and upliftment of every person.”

The RSS chief added that “in this context we consider every Indian citizen as Hindu.”