Congress Created Discord; Hindus and Muslims Must Work Together: Mohan Bhagwat
"Hindu is the name of a tradition guiding the development and upliftment of every person," Bhagwat also said.
Rashriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Monday, blamed the Congress for creating discord between Hindus and Muslims. Further, as per Bhagwat, due to this distrust between the two communities “we kept moving away from each other.”
“But to take the country forward, everyone will have to walk together,” said Mohan Bhagwat in his address at a Hindu-Muslim dialogue programme organised in Mumbai.
Allegations Against the Congress
Blaming the Congress for the distance between Hindus and Muslims, Bhagwat alleged that the Congress has always worked to turn Hindus and Muslims against each other.
This, as per the RSS chief, Congress did by alienating Muslims by saying that the majority operates in a democracy, and intimidating Hindus by citing examples of Muslims being fundamentalists.
‘Ancestors of Hindus and Muslims Are Same’: Bhagwat
Further, Bhagwat claimed that the basis of Indian unity is “our motherland and its glorious tradition” and went on to say:
"The ancestors of Hindus and Muslims living in India are the same… From our point of view, the word Hindu is a symbol of motherland, ancestors and heritage of Indian culture. Hindu is neither a caste nor a linguistic noun, but it is the name of a tradition guiding the development and upliftment of every person.”
The RSS chief added that “in this context we consider every Indian citizen as Hindu.”
He also promised that there will no disrespect for anybody’s opinion, but “we have to think of India's supremacy, not Muslim supremacy.”
Further, Bhagwat said that Islam came to India with the invaders.
“This is history and it is necessary to tell it as it is,” said Mohan Bhagwat.
What Bhagwat Suggests Muslim Society Should Do?
Bhagwat also doled out a few suggestions for Muslims, saying, “The sensible leadership of Muslim society should oppose a tyrannical discourse.”
He also asked Muslim society leaders to "speak boldly in front of the fundamentalists."
(With inputs from Ritvick Bhalekar.)
