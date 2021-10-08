CJI Ramana’s Speeches — Rhetoric Doesn’t Match the Reality

In the middle of September, I happened to read an article on the new Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, on an online news portal, which at first I thought was satire. Unfortunately, as I read it again, I realised the author was deadly serious in his unstinting praise of CJI Ramana.

The article argues that the CJI has restored “judicial spirit and spark” without apparently getting into a “gratuitous confrontation” with the executive. The entire basis for the article seems to be a speech delivered by the CJI. It is a fine speech no doubt, covering ideas of the rule of law, quoting Rabindranath Tagore and Gurajada Appa Rao, among others, but entirely irrelevant to assessing CJI Ramana’s term so far.