India May Get Its First Female CJI as 3 Women Among 9 Judges Recommended to SC

The other recommendations to the Supreme Court include Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, justice CT Ravikumar from Kerala High Court, and CT Ravikumar from Kerala high Court, HT reported.

The collegium's recommendations come days after Justice Rohinton Nariman, a member of the committee, retired from the Supreme Court. Justice Nariman had insisted on the priority appointment of Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Tripura Justice Akil Kureshi — the seniormost members on the all-India list, which had hindered the collegium from arriving at a consensus, The Indian Express reported.

The recommendations, if accepted, will elevate the court's strength to 33.