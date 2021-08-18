India May Get Its First Female CJI as 3 Women Among 9 Judges Recommended to SC
The CJI NV Ramana-led Supreme Court collegium has cleared the names of nine judges for appointment to Supreme Court.
The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana-led Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday, 17 August, recommended the names of nine judges for appointment to the apex court.
In a first, the collegium has cleared the names of three women judges, including that of Karnataka High Court justice BV Nagarathna, who, if appointed, is expected to assume the post of the Chief Justice of India in 2027 — becoming the first woman to do so.
Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Hima Kohli and justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court are the other two women judges who have been recommended by the collegium to the government, The Hindustan Times reported.
Senior advocate PS Narasimha has been recommended by the collegium for a direct appointment to the bench.
The other recommendations to the Supreme Court include Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, justice CT Ravikumar from Kerala High Court, and CT Ravikumar from Kerala high Court, HT reported.
The collegium's recommendations come days after Justice Rohinton Nariman, a member of the committee, retired from the Supreme Court. Justice Nariman had insisted on the priority appointment of Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Tripura Justice Akil Kureshi — the seniormost members on the all-India list, which had hindered the collegium from arriving at a consensus, The Indian Express reported.
The recommendations, if accepted, will elevate the court's strength to 33.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindustan Times)
