Dear Supreme Court, A Reminder About Judicial Vacancies

The problem of vacant benches in the judiciary is not restricted to just the Supreme Court. It is a problem that gets far worse as one examines the issue of vacancies in high courts and subordinate judicial institutions.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure for the appointment of high court judges, the power to recommend vests with the Chief Justice of the concerned high court. Moreover, the procedure to appoint high court judges should commence six months before and finish one month before to the occurrence of a vacancy.

In some of the high courts, the procedure for appointing the judges is facing delays of up to six years.