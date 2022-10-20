J&K Politics: How Structural Changes and Militancy Ahead Of Polls Impact the UT

In 2020, the Union government reduced the share of regional J&K candidates entering the all India civil services from 50% to 33% which implies that more outsiders are likely to pour in and pervade the region’s bureaucracy.

In the same year, the government also notified J&K Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central) Third Order that made all Indian citizens eligible to acquire land in the UT. The order also allowed armed forces to declare any land in J&K as ‘strategic’ and conferred them with sweeping authority over it. Once a land has been earmarked as ‘strategic’, the local municipality and civil authorities will cease to exercise any jurisdiction over it.

In September 2020, government also notified The Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of J&K Rules 2019 which dropped the civil services, police and Anti-Corruption Bureau from the purview of J&K UT’s Chief Minister as and when he/she is elected. This clearly means that in absence of statehood, any new elected head of the regional government will have abridged powers.

Further, by amending Panchayati Raj Act to make DDCs in J&K electable via direct vote – unlike the rest of the country – the government has effectively, as some commentators have argued, consigned sarpanches (village heads) into irrelevance.

These radical changes that the Union government has described as “important reforms” have overturned much of what was known about the J&K when it functioned as a state and clearly are viewed as attempts to marginalise Kashmiris in their own homeland and to undermine the structures of self-governance in the region.