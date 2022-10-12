Pro Kabaddi: How Lucky Sharma Is Plotting Jammu & Kashmir on India’s Kabaddi Map

In this aspect, Lucky was not an exception. He was just another Indian kid coming from a middle-class family, who, at the end of the day, needed to earn a living. In a 2015 battle between dreams and monetary responsibilities, the latter emerged victorious, and Lucky joined the Indian Army, at the age of 18.

What followed was a year of rigorous training. "I joined the army when I was 18. I needed to earn so that I could support my family. The first year was all about army training, I had stopped playing kabaddi completely.”

The dream had almost slipped into oblivion, a place from where revival is not possible more often than not, but then came another stroke of luck – an inter-services kabaddi tournament.

“I had to wait for two years to play in an inter-services tournament, and from there, made it to the services team and then ultimately to Jaipur Pink Panthers,” Lucky informs us with great pride, and very rightfully so.