Is Amit Shah Vilifying Local Parties in J&K to Cover BJP's Failures?

When it comes to economic development, it is very disappointing that even after 8 years of being in power (first as part of the coalition and later as administrators of the UT), the Home Minister continues to speak in future tense regarding jobs, development and infrastructure projects. Supposedly, ‘a 56000 crore investment has arrived in J&K which is going to create 5 lakh jobs for the youth’! Most of these promises may fructify on some dreamy, distant date in the future but until then, they may form the meaty, appetising part of speeches.

The harsh reality of our job market is that the administration has failed to conduct even the most routine recruitment exams for various government positions with integrity, itself citing irregularities and eventually scrapping the process completely. This has left thousands of qualified youth and their families in the lurch. While Shah gleefully cited the figures of the recent tourist footfall, portraying them as metrics of normalcy and prosperity, the less glamorous horticulture sector which is the larger contributor to our economy has been reeling under artificially created pressures. This sector is deliberately being put under supply chain bottlenecks causing losses worth millions to our fruit growers across the valley.

There is a huge gap between the set narrative and the ground reality in J&K. For me, it has barely come as a surprise that the Home Minister has chosen to peddle a clichéd story in which the local leaders are wily, decadent and corrupt, while his own lot has suddenly shined the light of progress and prosperity on an otherwise miserable population. How many takers this concocted story has in Jammu & Kashmir, only time will tell.

(Sarah Hayat Shah is a political activist in Jammu and Kashmir. She also heads the IT/SM Wing for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) currently. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)