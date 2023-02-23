Army's Retreat From J&K: Govt Must Ensure Civilians' Security Isn't Compromised

The Union government’s proposed move to progressively remove the Army deployments from the outlying areas of J&K close to the Line of Control (LoC) was long overdue. But the dodgy manner in which the reports regarding the decision are being filtered out into the press, and the serious shortcomings that the critics highlighted in the proposed program, serves to suggest (or rather, make the observers wary) whether it is going to happen at all.

It is also possible, the critics insist, that the government may well have announced the decision keeping the optics in mind.

On Monday, the Indian Express reported that the Union government had already been discussing this plan for the last two years and that it was now in its “advanced stage.”

Express wrote that the Army’s footprints in the J&K hinterland will grow sparser as its operations would be confined to just the LoC. “The matter is under serious discussion at the inter-ministerial level and it is understood to be feasible. In a way, the decision has been taken and it is a matter of when it will be done. Ultimately, however, it will be a political call,” it wrote, attributing the quote to a senior security establishment officer.