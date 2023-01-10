Dulat, Doval & Kashmir: A Spy's Memoir On Finding Hope & Solution For The Valley

Dulat’s life while in the shadows is hardly spent in unlit narrow, cobbled streets wearing long overcoats, a hat and sunglasses at night but in sunny corridors of power at a critical juncture of the nation’s history with some of the most prominent personalities of our times such as Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Jaswant Singh, Arjun Singh, Rajesh Pilot, Madhavrao Scindia, and many others.

An important part of his career was also spent travelling around the world with President Giani Zail Singh. But all that is of secondary interest. His most abiding passion is Kashmir. And his relationship with Farooq Abdullah is anything, unlike with other politicians. It was more like brothers in arms united for a cause. Probably, that proximity colored his thinking that Farooq Abdullah offered the best hope of a solution for Kashmir.

Yet he knows that for Abdullah, being on the right side of Delhi was an existential necessity for only then could he continue as chief minister.