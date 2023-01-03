J&K Violence: Can BJP Government Devise Strategy To Resist Pakistan’s LoC Goals?

The gruesome attack that took place on New Year's Eve at the village of Upper Dangri tucked away in the mountainous Rajouri region of Jammu, has reignited concerns about the revival of militancy in the volatile border belt abutting the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K where four villagers died on the evening of 31 December after militants opened fire indiscriminately as they lurched from home to home in search of victims.

On Sunday, the toll reached six after two children died as a result of an improvised explosive going off that the perpetrators were said to have planted at the house of one of the previous night’s victims— apparently to cause more killings.

The deceased have been identified as Pritam Lal, his son Shishu Pal, Deepak Kumar, Satish Kumar, and two minors Vihar Kumar (4) and Samiksha Singh (16).