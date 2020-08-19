10,000 Paramilitary Troops to Be Withdrawn From Jammu & Kashmir

On Wednesday, 19 August, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the ‘immediate’ withdrawal of 10,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report by PTI.

A total of 100 CAPF paramilitary companies will be withdrawn under this move, including 40 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 each from the Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal, officials told PTI. The companies will return to their base locations elsewhere in India.

“The units that are being withdrawn are deployed both in Jammu and Srinagar. It was felt that the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist grid is intact in the UT and these additional units that were sent in last year can be de-inducted giving them the much required rest, recuperation and training,” PTI quoted a senior official as saying.