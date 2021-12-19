133 Attacks in a Year: How India Is Failing Its Health Workers

Nearly two years into a global pandemic that has turned the world upside down, strange happenings and unforeseen breaking news have become our staple diet. In this overwhelming barrage of negativity and abject nihilism, it may seem cumbersome to read yet another article that makes you worry about the world. But we assure you, this isn’t the regular read. What we’ve tried to do is put forth some numbers and experiences for your perusal. Empathise, or sympathise, we would leave that to your judgment.

Like every other ‘normal’ that’s been flipped, there’s a shift in hospitals these days. Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers not only have to put on personal protective equipment (PPE) but also have to steel themselves against their fears of being abused, threatened, and even violently attacked.